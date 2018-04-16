Cardi B Brings Out YG, G-Eazy, Chance The Rapper, Kehlani, 21 Savage At Coachella

Source: Christian Weber courtesy of GQ / Christian Weber courtesy of GQ
Via | HotNewHipHop
Cardi B makes her Coachella debut.
Sunday evening marked Cardi B’s debut on the Coachella stage. Fresh off the release of her debut Invasion of Privacy album, Cardi hopped on an elaborate stage in an all-white get up as she breezed through highlights found on the project, even bringing out a few friends for a little help.“I’m running out of breath,” she joked before introducing her first guest. “You know my pregnant ass. I need some friends to help me out. Give it up for my friend G-Eazy.”