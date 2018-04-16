We Have Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Walk The Moon!

Do you want to win tickets to see WALK THE MOON at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park on August 1st?

For your chance to win those exclusive seats to you must tune into The Joe & Alex Show at 8:30am and 5:30pm with Buster!

———————————————————————————————

You can also win these fun prizes by listening to Radio Now 100.9 this week!.

Pentatonix + VIP Carb Night

At 7am, tune into the The Joe & Alex Show, for your chance to win tickets to see Pentatonix on September 8th plus Carb Night VIP Passes!

Lea Michelle & Darren Cris + Carb Night VIP

on June 5th , plus C arb Night VIP Passes. At noon, Hunter is going to for giving away tickets to see Lea Michelle & Darren Crisarb Night VIP Passes.

Carb Night VIP

At 4pm, Buster has your to win Carb Night VIP Passes!

Odesza At 7pm, Eliott King has a chance for you to win tickets to see Odesza live in concert at The Lawn At White River on Apr 28th.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: