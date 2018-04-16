Exclusive Interviews
Home > Exclusive Interviews

Nina Nesbitt Talks Ed Sheeran & Reveals Her Netflix Watchlist [VIDEO]

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment

Edinburgh native Nina Nesbitt is capping off a stellar start to 2018 with a tour supporting Jake Bugg in addition to this massive single launch for her song “The Best You Had.”

Last week, she was in Indy performing live at Old National Centre, however she couldn’t leave Indy without chatting with Radio Now’s own Eliott King.

Watch the full interview above, to see what Nina had to say about Ed Sheeran, her crazy tour experiences, her favorite shows and movies on Netflix right now and much more!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 4 days ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 weeks ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 month ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 3 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 3 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 5 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 5 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 5 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 5 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 5 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 5 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 5 months ago
11.03.17
Playlist