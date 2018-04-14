Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Has Khloé Kardashian ‘Already Forgiven’ Tristan Thompson For Cheating On Her?

Sources claim the reality star is too happy to be upset with her baby's father for "a drunken hook-up" with "groupies" who were trying to "trap him."

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
Cosmopolitan Magazine's 50th Birthday Celebration - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

While lots of folks from the Internet want for Khloé Kardashian to throw Tristan Thompson the deuces for allegedly cheating on her, it appears that the new mother isn’t doing anything of the sort.

Sources close to the 33-year-old told PEOPLE that she has already forgiven her baby’s father despite TMZ releasing some pretty damning footage and photos of Thompson with other women.

“Khloé is feeling nothing but happiness right now. She is head over heels in love with her little girl—she is just consumed with love. Absolutely nothing else matters,” the Kardashian family source says.

Let this source tell it, Khloe’s so happy that she doesn’t have time to be upset with her boyfriend.

“She’s so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloé truly has no other cares in the world. She isn’t even mad at Tristan right now,” the source continues.

“She’s basically already forgiven him,” they added.

“She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about ‘cheating’ and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn’t lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on.”

Girl, what?

Clearly folks on Twitter are not having it either:

I mean, if Khloe likes it, I guess we love it.

RELATED NEWS:

Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth To Baby Girl

Why I Feel Bad For Khloe Kardashian Even Though Karma Is Real

Tristan Thompson And Khloe Kardashian Are Having A Girl, But Where Is His Son?

Khloe Kardashian Appearance At 1 OAK Nightlcub

Khloe Displays Her Bodacious Bod On Complex + Her Sexiest IG Photos

20 photos Launch gallery

Khloe Displays Her Bodacious Bod On Complex + Her Sexiest IG Photos

Continue reading Khloe Displays Her Bodacious Bod On Complex + Her Sexiest IG Photos

Khloe Displays Her Bodacious Bod On Complex + Her Sexiest IG Photos

comments – add yours
Latest
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 days ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 weeks ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 month ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 3 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 3 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 5 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 5 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 5 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 5 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 5 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 5 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 5 months ago
11.03.17
Playlist