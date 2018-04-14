Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

WWE Legend Jerry “The King” Lawler Had A Stroke During SEX!

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment
2013 Chiller Theatre Expo - Day 1

Source: Bobby Bank / Getty

Wrestling legend Jerry “The King” Lawler revealed he recently suffered a stroke while having sex with his fiancée, Lauryn McBride.

The actual stroke took place on March 21st, a few weeks before Wrestlemania. However, on his recent podcast, Dinner with the King, Lawler reveal this interesting tale about his stroke.

“I got up and I said something to Lauryn and I didn’t really feel anything, and she said, ‘What did you say?’And I realized then that whatever I said didn’t sound right, and then she looked at me — we made eye contact — and she said, ‘Oh my God, Jerry, go look in the mirror.’ I walked around to the bathroom and I look in the mirror, and the whole right side of my mouth is drooping all the way down to my chin.”

Lawler says he realized he could not speak and Lauryn then screamed: “Oh my God, you’re having a stroke.”

He went on to explain that Lauryn rushed him to the emergency room, where it was determined by a CAT scan that he had a brain hemorrhage. He was discharged a few days later after his speech functions went back to normal.

We’re happy to hear that Jerry has recovered. You can check out his full podcast below:

SOURCE: YouTube  | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 days ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 weeks ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 month ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 3 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 3 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 5 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 5 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 5 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 5 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 5 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 5 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 5 months ago
11.03.17
Playlist