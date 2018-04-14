WWE Legend Jerry “The King” Lawler Had A Stroke During SEX!

Wrestling legend Jerry “The King” Lawler revealed he recently suffered a stroke while having sex with his fiancée, Lauryn McBride.

The actual stroke took place on March 21st, a few weeks before Wrestlemania. However, on his recent podcast, Dinner with the King, Lawler reveal this interesting tale about his stroke.

“I got up and I said something to Lauryn and I didn’t really feel anything, and she said, ‘What did you say?’And I realized then that whatever I said didn’t sound right, and then she looked at me — we made eye contact — and she said, ‘Oh my God, Jerry, go look in the mirror.’ I walked around to the bathroom and I look in the mirror, and the whole right side of my mouth is drooping all the way down to my chin.”

Lawler says he realized he could not speak and Lauryn then screamed: “Oh my God, you’re having a stroke.”

He went on to explain that Lauryn rushed him to the emergency room, where it was determined by a CAT scan that he had a brain hemorrhage. He was discharged a few days later after his speech functions went back to normal.

We’re happy to hear that Jerry has recovered. You can check out his full podcast below:

SOURCE: YouTube | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

