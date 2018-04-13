New ‘Incredibles 2’ Trailer Is Finally Here! [VIDEO]

On Friday morning, Disney dropped the official trailer for the long-awaited “Incredibles 2,” and from the looks of it, Elastigirl is the one with incredible job opportunity this time!

Based on the trailer, Helen Parr aka Elastigirl is offered a fancy job by Winston Deavor, who wants to change public perceptions of Supers and bring them “back into the sunlight.”

This leaves her superhero husband, Bob Parr aka Mr. Incredible at home with their three children, Violet, Dash and Jack-Jack! Plus, you have fun favorite and fellow superhero Frozone, who’s wife “Honey” might be making a vocal appearance again!

What could possibly go wrong? Watch the trailer above and you will find out! SOURCE: YouTube

