Joe’s Need To Know News 4/13/18

Joe’s Need To Know News These are Stories you might not hear on the news but I wanna talk about anyways.

-A new survey shows that many Americans, particularly young adults, lack a basic understanding of the Nazi genocide during World War II. 96% of respondents said the Holocaust took place, Some 41% of Americans and 66% of millennials had no idea about Auschwitz, the death camp in Poland where an estimated 1.1 million Jews were killed.

-The hand dryers in public restrooms suck up feces particles and spray them onto your hands. The air blown out of the nozzles have a lot more bacteria than the normal bathroom air, with as many as 60 different bacterial colonies blown out in each 30 second interval. The physical dryers have a lot less bacteria when they are not in use, so the bacteria may be coming from flushes, which can spray feces and other germs up to 15-feet in the air.

-Ketchup maker Heinz is introducing a “new product” to America: “Mayochup,” which is a combination of mayonnaise and ketchup. Heinz is asking for votes on whether or not to release it.

Want #mayochup in stores? 500,000 votes for “yes” and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 11, 2018

-Bull City Burger and Brewery in North Carolina is offering customers burgers topped with a tarantula. The tarantula burger will cost $30 and only 18 people will be able to try it because of a limited number of spiders. Interested customers can sign up for the “Tarantula Raffle” at the restaurant. One ticket will be drawn each day until the tarantulas run out. Each winner will get a tarantula challenge T-shirt and bragging rights.

Martha did it yesterday, Randall did it today, and now it's David D's turn to give it a shot! David D. ticket # 907656 give us a call and claim your tarantula burger. 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/rZh5cvTHKB — Bull City Burger (@BullCityBurger) April 6, 2018

One in 10 Americans have deleted their Facebook accounts after the Cambridge Analytica Scandal. Researchers surveyed 1,000 Facebook users in the US and found that 9% deleted their account due to privacy concerns. And 17% said they deleted the Facebook app from their phone while 11% deleted it from other devices. They survey also found that about 59% of users said they would not be willing to pay for an ad-free version of Facebook.

-Apparently the hottest trend in plastic surgery is a CANKLE REDUCTION. If you’re somehow not familiar, “cankle” is the term for that area where your calf meets your ankle. And lots of women and maybe a few men don’t like it when their cankles look too thick and sturdy, so they’re having the fat sucked out of ’em. The procedure costs an average of $5,500.

Let’s Connect online:

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: