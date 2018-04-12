Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Khloé Kardashian Has Reportedly Given Birth To A Baby Girl!

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment
Klutch Sports Group 'More Than A Game' Dinner Presented by Remy Martin

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Khloe Kardashian is now a proud mother of a baby girl, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports that Khloe delivered a baby girl early Thursday morning at a hospital outside Cleveland.  This is Khloe and Tristan Thompson’s first baby together.

It hasn’t been specified whether or not Thompson was with her, even though TMZ did report earlier this morning that Kardashian would allow him in the delivery room.

Earlier this week, TMZ posted a video that seemingly showed Thompson cheating on his girlfriend with two women in a Washington D.C. nightclub back in October when she was only 3 months pregnant. Then a few days a ago, he was seen taking a woman back to his NYC hotel.

Neither Thompson nor Kardashian have commented on the reports of the apparent cheating scandal.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 hours ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 weeks ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 month ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 3 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 3 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 4 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 5 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 5 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 5 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 5 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 5 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 5 months ago
11.03.17
Playlist