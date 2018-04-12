Khloé Kardashian Has Reportedly Given Birth To A Baby Girl!

Khloe Kardashian is now a proud mother of a baby girl, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports that Khloe delivered a baby girl early Thursday morning at a hospital outside Cleveland. This is Khloe and Tristan Thompson’s first baby together.

It hasn’t been specified whether or not Thompson was with her, even though TMZ did report earlier this morning that Kardashian would allow him in the delivery room.

Earlier this week, TMZ posted a video that seemingly showed Thompson cheating on his girlfriend with two women in a Washington D.C. nightclub back in October when she was only 3 months pregnant. Then a few days a ago, he was seen taking a woman back to his NYC hotel.

Neither Thompson nor Kardashian have commented on the reports of the apparent cheating scandal.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

