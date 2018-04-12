Music NOW
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode To His Ex-Girlfriend, Gigi Hadid?

radionowindy Staff
Zayn is full of surprises. After hitting us with his new song “Let Me,” the sexy singer had one more gift for fans today—the accompanying visual. The highly cinematic clip features Zayn fighting off gangsters so he can live happily ever after with his girl. Just when you thought his love interest was your average damsel in the distress, she proves she’s the Bonnie to his Clyde. And, you’ll quickly notice the gorgeous blonde looks just like his ex-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, so there’s a good chance this song was for her, pre-split.

