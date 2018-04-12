BurgerFuel In Broad Ripple Makes Thrillist’s ’31 Best Burger Joints In America’

Thrillist, an entertainment, food and travel website, recently released their list of top burger joints in the nation and Indy’s BurgerFuel, in Broad Ripple made the list.

BurgerFuel, is actually a New Zealand-based restaurant with locations around the world, but the only location in the US, is here in Indy and they have creative a different alternative with their grass-fed patties, free-range chicken, various veggie options and thick and creative milkshakes. See Matt Lynch, Thrillist’s deputy editor, review of Burger Fuel below:

Via Thrillist

If you’re from New Zealand, BurgerFuel is probably old news for you. But our audience research tells us many of you are NOT from New Zealand, which recently decided to make its first foray into the American market in… Indianapolis? The grass-fed patties come adorned with some familiar accoutrements, and some less-common options like grated beetroot with chia seeds that actually complements the rich beef shockingly well. You’re onto something, Kiwis. And sure, New Zealand didn’t invent the idea of the caramel milkshake, but it’s damn good here. And it’s available in soy! For real though, the veggie options are shockingly robust here if you’re trying to placate a vegan friend while feeding your carnivorous urges. Hey, we’ve all been there. — Matt Lynch

Another burger joint in the state of Indiana made the list as well and it’s called, Triple XXX. It’s located in the West Lafayette, Indiana and is known for their great burgers and notable Boilermaker athletes and alumni who stop by to get their grub on.

Check out Thrillist’s full list of top burger joints in the nation, here.

SOURCE: Thrillist | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

