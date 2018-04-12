The Joe and Alex Show
Sharon Osbourne Says THIS A-Lister Was The Worst Guest Ever On Her Show

yoalexrapz
Sharon Osbourne has revealed which Hollywood A-lister she “didn’t get on with at all.” The 65-year-old told Larry King, there’s one celebrity in particular who came on her show, “The Talk” and left a very bad impression. “I didn’t get on with one guy, that Ashton Kutcher. Didn’t get on with him at all.” When asked why, Osbourne admitted that she was partly to blame because she mispronounced the actor’s name during his introduction. She said: “Because I got his name wrong so he was pissed. And he comes on with an attitude. He goes, ‘What have you done in this industry?’ And I was like, ‘Kid, don’t start with me because I’m going to eat you up, and blank you out.’ I was just like, ‘You don’t know what you’re dealing with kid.’”

