Disney vs. Nickelodeon, Coke vs Pepsi…Do You Side With Most Americans?

joepesh
A online poll matched up a competing brands and had people choose the one they prefer.

Here are the match ups. What would you pick?

Coke or Pepsi? 76% said Coke.

McDonald’s or Burger King? 78% said they prefer McDonald’s.

Netflix or Hulu? Netflix with 92% of the vote.

Instagram or Snapchat? 68% said Instagram is better.

Marvel or DC? Marvel 83% of the vote.

Nickelodeon or the Disney Channel? 61% said Disney.

Starbucks or Dunkin’ Donuts? 72% Starbucks.

Walmart or Target? 75% said Target.

Nike or Adidas? 65% said Nike.

Ben & Jerry’s or Häagen-Dazs? 74% went with Ben & Jerry’s

PlayStation or Xbox? 56% said PlayStation.

Pizza Hut or Domino’s? 52% said Domino’s

 

