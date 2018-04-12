Disney vs. Nickelodeon, Coke vs Pepsi…Do You Side With Most Americans?

A online poll matched up a competing brands and had people choose the one they prefer.
Here are the match ups. What would you pick?
Coke or Pepsi? 76% said Coke.
McDonald’s or Burger King? 78% said they prefer McDonald’s.
Netflix or Hulu? Netflix with 92% of the vote.
Instagram or Snapchat? 68% said Instagram is better.
Marvel or DC? Marvel 83% of the vote.
Nickelodeon or the Disney Channel? 61% said Disney.
Starbucks or Dunkin’ Donuts? 72% Starbucks.
Walmart or Target? 75% said Target.
Nike or Adidas? 65% said Nike.
Ben & Jerry’s or Häagen-Dazs? 74% went with Ben & Jerry’s
PlayStation or Xbox? 56% said PlayStation.
Pizza Hut or Domino’s? 52% said Domino’s
