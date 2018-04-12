Tristan Thompson Booed During Cavs Game, Fans Support Khloe Kardashian

Last night, some fans at Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena let it be known that they were not fans of Tristan Thompson who is accused of cheating on a pregnant Khloe Kardashian.
According to reports, the star power forward was booed by fans as the Cavs faced-off against the New York Knicks. Beyond the booing, TMZ reported Thompson avoided having his name announced over the PA system.
Some attendees even bringing signs in support of Khloe who is due to give birth to a baby girl very soon. See pictures below:
On Tuesday, TMZ posted a video showing Thompson allegedly cheating on his girlfriend with two women in a Washington D.C. nightclub. A source reportedly told PEOPLE that Thompson is “a serial cheater” and that the cheating scandal “has been a long time coming.”
Neither Thompson nor Kardashian have commented on the reports of the apparent cheating scandal.
SOURCE: TMZ, PEOPLE | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty