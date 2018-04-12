Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Khloé Kardashian Will Reportedly Allow Tristan Thompson In The Delivery Room

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment
Klutch Sports Group 'More Than A Game' Dinner Presented by Remy Martin

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Despite the allegations of cheating, it looks like Khloe Kardashian will be allowing Tristan Thompson to be in the delivery room for the birth of their baby.

According to TMZ, the first-time mother is devastated by the recent revelations, but doesn’t want her personal feelings to ruin one of the most important moments in a person’s life … the birth of a child.

Earlier this week, TMZ posted a video that seemingly showed Thompson cheating on his girlfriend with two women in a Washington D.C. nightclub.A source reportedly told PEOPLE that Thompson is a serial cheater and that the cheating scandal “has been a long time coming.”

 

Neither Thompson nor Kardashian have commented on the reports of the apparent cheating scandal.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 weeks ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 month ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 3 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 3 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 4 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 5 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 5 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 5 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 5 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 5 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 5 months ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 5 months ago
11.01.17
Playlist