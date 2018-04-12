Khloé Kardashian Will Reportedly Allow Tristan Thompson In The Delivery Room

Despite the allegations of cheating, it looks like Khloe Kardashian will be allowing Tristan Thompson to be in the delivery room for the birth of their baby.

According to TMZ, the first-time mother is devastated by the recent revelations, but doesn’t want her personal feelings to ruin one of the most important moments in a person’s life … the birth of a child.

Earlier this week, TMZ posted a video that seemingly showed Thompson cheating on his girlfriend with two women in a Washington D.C. nightclub.A source reportedly told PEOPLE that Thompson is “a serial cheater” and that the cheating scandal “has been a long time coming.”

Neither Thompson nor Kardashian have commented on the reports of the apparent cheating scandal.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

