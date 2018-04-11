Everything You Need To Know About Mike Sorrentino’s Tax Evasion Shenanigans

Since Jersey Shore ended in 2012, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has had several run-ins with the law and now he could be facing up to five years in prison for tax evasion.

Sorrentino pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion in January, after he and his brother Marc were initially indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States after allegedly failing to properly pay taxes on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012. In April 2017, both men were indicted on additional charges including tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records, according to People.

Us Weekly, also reports that Sorrentino “made cash deposits into bank accounts in amounts less than $10,000, in an effort to ensure that these deposits would not come to the attention of the IRS.”

Now, the former Jersey Shore star is just trying to maintain a positive attitude, despite the fact that he could end up in prison.

“We’re taking it one day at a time right now,” Sorrentino, 35, told Us Weekly on Thursday, April 5, alongside his Jersey Shore Family Vacation costars. “We’re really hoping for a positive outcome and you know, I worked so hard on myself the past couple years to turn a negative situation into a positive one, so I feel that when that day comes, I’ll be ready for it.”

“Am I scared? Of course, that’s always gonna be there,” Sorrentino added. “You know your future hangs in the balance a little bit, but like I said, I’ve made so many positive changes in my life in so many ways … I did the best I could and I’m ready for it.”

According to TMZ, Sorrentino will have to pay $123,913 in restitution to the IRS. The judge could also tack on a fine at his sentencing, which is scheduled to take place on April 25th.

SOURCE: Us Weekly, TMZ, People | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

