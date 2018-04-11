The Joe and Alex Show
Joe’s Need To Know News 4/11/18

joepesh
Joe’s Need To Know News…These are Stories you might not hear on the news but I wanna talk about anyways

-Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will promote new movie “Rampage” while co-hosting an HQ Trivia game offering the mobile app’s biggest prize to date: $300,000. To win a share of the jackpot, players must correctly answer 12 multiple-choice questions in a row. Traditionally, the first three questions are no-brainers, but so-called “savage questions” can arrive quickly.

-TSA may start screening snacks at airports. TSA agents may soon start asking passengers to pull out snacks such as pretzels and sandwiches. They say de-cluttering carry-on bags could facilitate the screening process and help obtain clearer x-ray images.

Recess is making a comeback in public schools as state lawmakers move to reinstate playground time. Last week, Arizona and Virginia approved bipartisan recess bills, following Florida in June and Rhode Island in 2016. The Arizona measure requires elementary schools to provide two recess periods per day without specifying the length of the break. The Florida and Rhode Island bills require 20 minutes of daily recess.

 

Playlist