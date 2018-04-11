“Toy Story 4” Announced!

Disney and Pixar Animation Studios announced “Toy Story 4” will be in theaters on June 21st, 2019. —-Disney announced the premiere date on the “Toy” Story” Facebook page with a photo of the number “4” and the caption, “Reach for the post-it! Toy Story 4 comes to theatres on June 21, 2019.” Tom Hanks (Woody), Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear), Annie Potts (Bo Peep) and Joan Cusack (Jessie) will all return for the fourth movie. No other details are known. The original “Toy Story” was released in 1995, with the third installment being released in 2010.

