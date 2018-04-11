Tristan Thompson Allegedly Cheated On Khloe Kardashian 4 Times Since She’s Been Pregnant

Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Cleveland Cavaliers Tristan Thompson was spotted getting up close and personal with a woman at PH-D Lounge in New York on Saturday. Other club goers filmed Thompson leaning in for a kiss with a woman. The woman claiming she spent the night with him in New York City this weekend posted and quickly deleted a sex tape and a number of raunchy text messages allegedly with Thompson. Neither of their faces were visible in the clip. She also included explicit text messages. He was in New York for the Cleveland Cavaliers game against the Knicks Monday night. And it looks like this chick isn’t the only one. Tristan Thompson was cheating on Khloe Kardashian with not one but two women back in October, when Khloe was 3 months pregnant. Surveillance video recorded October 7, 2017 at a hookah lounge outside Washington D.C. features Tristan with 3 women, 2 of whom are fully flirting, kissing, rubbing Khloe’s baby daddy. Khloé s expecting to give birth to her and Thompson’s baby any day now. She has been staying in Cleveland, Ohio, as Thompson travels for NBA games.

