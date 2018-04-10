Entertainment News
Tristan Thompson Caught Cheating On Khloe Kardashian? [VIDEO]

The footage leaked just days before Khloe is set to give birth.

radionowindy Staff
Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Just days before reality star Khloe Kardashian is set to give birth to a baby girl, her NBA beau was captured getting a little too close to another woman.

The Daily Mail secured footage of Tristian Thompson at a recent party, seemingly kissing an unknown woman. The 27-year-old baller was out partying during a night off ahead of the Cavs Monday night game against the NY Knicks.

Just days ago, Khloe excitedly posted a photo of her and her Thompson anticipating the birth of their little one with the message “Ready whenever you are little mama.”

We are ready whenever you are little mama 🦋

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Will this development rock their happy home? Decide for yourself:

comments – add yours
