Little Girl Loses Her Mind When Giant Teddy Bear Suddenly Comes Alive [VIDEO]

She may develop anxiety disorder after going through this. But, hilarious.

radionowindy Staff
There must be something in the water, as parents seem to be playing savage jokes on their kids a lot more often these days. In the clip above, one baby girl gets what looks like an awesome gift, then slowly but surely loses her sh*t when it comes alive right before her eyes. These parents might be going straight to hell, just like the mom who scared her kids with a fake tongue. Press play.

Playlist