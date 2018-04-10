Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Halsey Pays For A Young Fan To Go Sneaker Shopping With Complex

This is such a dope experience for this young girl!

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
iHeartMedia Presents A Fireside Chat About Driving Creativity And Success With Ryan Seacrest And Halsey

Source: Tony Barson / Getty

A young superfan caught Complex’s episode of Sneaker Shopping with Halsey, and that inspired her to ask her dad to make their own episode of the show in their garage. Halsey herself caught wind of Luna Stracci and her dad who tweeted about their sneaker shopping, and she decided to fund the whole episode calling the girl a “young legend.”

Complex’s Joe La Puma, Halsey, and Luna’s dad organized the whole thing for her 5th birthday, and Stracci’s one-of-a-kind episode was just posted–and as you might imagine, it’s adorable.

The now 5-year-old talks about her favorite styles, wanting to see more women on sneaker shopping, and picks out her favorite shoes. You can peep the whole episode below.

 

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 weeks ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 month ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 3 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 3 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 4 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 5 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 5 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 5 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 5 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 5 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 5 months ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 5 months ago
11.01.17
Playlist