Joe’s Need To Know News 4/10/18

Joe’s Need To Know News…These are Stories you might not hear on the news but I wanna talk about anyways.

There is a new restaurant in Florida that only sells food that starts with the letter C. The C-House’s entire menu consists of foods that start with C and they focus on what they call the big three… cheesecake, Champagne, and charcuterie. The menu also includes crab cakes, cheeseburgers, chicken and dumplings and a California Cobb salad.

An Indianapolis woman is thanking the total strangers who pulled over to help her disabled husband. a group of strangers helped get Marcus Holder back into his motorized wheelchair after he was thrown off it when he hit a pothole in a crosswalk on W. 86th Street. His wife, Angela Holder, said she was so grateful when she saw those pictures of good Samaritans helping her husband, who is a paraplegic.

For the first time in a while, you’ll be able to buy Mountain Dew Baja Blast in stores starting April 23rd. For the past two years, it’s only been sold at Taco Bell.

Tell us what YOU'D do to get Baja Blast back on shelves by using #BringBajaBlastBack! pic.twitter.com/BEfXkJTMjC — Mountain Dew® (@MountainDew) March 6, 2018

A company is now selling a denim thong which they are marketing as a “show-stopping festival outfit.” PrettyLittleThing recently started selling the tiny denim shorts for $25 and they are already sold out. But not everyone is a fan several people took to Twitter to slam the shots with one tweeting “Seriously why does anyone ever want their bum hanging out for the world to see?”

I mean I do love Pretty Little Thing, but WHAT THE HELL ARE THEY 😩😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/HrpSx5booQ — . (@fashi0nkiller_) April 3, 2018

