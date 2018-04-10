LISTEN To What Happened After Joe Talked About Seeing A Therapist

About a month ago I talked about me seeing a therapist for my anxiety and depression and I got a message yesterday from a mom that I was definitely not expecting.
You’re not alone! 🧠 😔 . . . I HATE that mental health is such a taboo for people. I struggle with anxiety sometimes and depression runs in my family. Looking back I realize I got a lot of my anxiety from my father who would use alcohol to try and deal with his. If you ask ANYONE that knows me I’m an over-sharer and I’m glad that I shared with our audience that I’m finally going to therapy. I’m not a therapist or a counselor but if you ever want to talk I’m here for you.
