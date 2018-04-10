LISTEN To What Happened After Joe Talked About Seeing A Therapist

You’re not alone! 🧠 😔 . . . I HATE that mental health is such a taboo for people. I struggle with anxiety sometimes and depression runs in my family. Looking back I realize I got a lot of my anxiety from my father who would use alcohol to try and deal with his. If you ask ANYONE that knows me I’m an over-sharer and I’m glad that I shared with our audience that I’m finally going to therapy. I’m not a therapist or a counselor but if you ever want to talk I’m here for you.

A post shared by Joe Pesh | JoeAndAlexShow (@joepeshradio) on Apr 9, 2018 at 3:51pm PDT