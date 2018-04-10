Cops Believe Shooter Targeted Floyd Mayweather’s Entourage

Cops believe whoever shot boxer Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard in Atlanta yesterday was specifically targeting Floyd’s entourage. The Atlanta PD says the victim is Greg La Rosa, a longtime member of Floyd’s crew. La Rosa was a passenger in the lead vehicle of Floyd’s 3-car entourage. La Rosa was shot in the leg, and cops say he’s doing well. Cops say the driver of the lead car tried to speed away from the shooter, but the shooter’s car chased after them. Nobody on Floyd’s team returned fire at the shooter.

