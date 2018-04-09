Scary looking wooden tree house under stormy sky

#MurderMonday PODCAST: The REAL Amityville Horror Story

On today’s #MurderMonday…Ashley Flowers tells us the REAL Amityville Horror Story!

We do Murder Monday to help bring awareness to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana!  Because of this organization…over 7,000 open cases have been cleared and over 5,800 arrests have been made. Since they aren’t government funded…Crime Stoppers relies on a fundraiser every year to keep this program going. That fundraiser is coming up on Saturday, April 21st. For a fee of just $5 per box…you can have confidential documents or electronics destroyed to protect against identity theft and you can also dispose of unused prescription drugs.
For more information on where the event will be held or if you can’t make it and want to make a tax-deductible donation to Crime Stoppers to help keep Indianapolis safe, go to CrimeTips.org

For more murder check out Ashley Flowers podcast HERE!
