Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Cardi B Confirms Pregnancy, Shows Off Baby Bump During SNL Performance [PHOTOS]

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment
Cardi B Performs At E11EVEN MIAMI

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

After much speculation and plenty of rumors, it looks like Cardi B has finally confirmed that she is pregnant with her first child!

Cardi confirmed her pregnancy by displaying her baby bump proudly in a beautiful white dress while performing her song “Be Careful” on Saturday Night Live.

The pregnancy rumors started during Super Bowl weekend when TMZ reported that Cardi’s camp told nightclub staffers that she’s pregnant.

Since then Cardi B and Offset both avoided questions about the pregnancy until now.

After the announcement, Offset posted a cute photo of him and Cardi on his Instagram page, thanking everyone for their support and adding that they “feel so blessed.” See his post below:

 

So congratulations to both Cardi B and Offset!!

#CouplesWeLove: Cardi B & Offset Are The Definition Of Love & Hip Hop

9 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: Cardi B & Offset Are The Definition Of Love & Hip Hop

Continue reading #CouplesWeLove: Cardi B & Offset Are The Definition Of Love & Hip Hop

#CouplesWeLove: Cardi B & Offset Are The Definition Of Love & Hip Hop

The two rappers are tearing up the scene with their new found love for one another.

comments – add yours
Latest
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 week ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 month ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 2 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 3 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 4 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 5 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 5 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 5 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 5 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 5 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 5 months ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 5 months ago
11.01.17
Playlist