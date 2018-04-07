NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the Video Here!!

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the Video Here!!

Cardi B AND Drake Both Dropped New Music on April 6th?! We Can't Handle It!!!

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment

On what many thought was Cardi B’s day, Drake might have just stolen a little of her shine by dropping a new song and video in the middle of the night that has us so hype!

Drake released a visual for ‘Nice For What’ celebrating Black Women to the beat of New Orleans bounce.  The visual has many appearances from some of our favs like Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Letitia Wright, Tiffany Haddish, Yara Shahidi and many more.  The track included a sample from Lauren Hill’s ‘Ex-Factor and with the voice of Big Freedia this song and visual is giving us life!

And while we still love Cardi B’s ‘Invasion of Privacy’ we can’t help but give Drake some love too…

 

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 week ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 month ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 2 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 3 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 4 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 5 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 5 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 5 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 5 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 5 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 5 months ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 5 months ago
11.01.17
Playlist