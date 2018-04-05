VIDEO: Kids Are Now Doing The “Condom Snorting Challenge” Joe’s Need To Know News 4/5/18

Joe’s Need To Know News…These are Stories you might not hear on the new but I wanna talk about anyways.

-If you didn’t know April is National Autism Awareness Month and this is exciting news. The Sesame Street theme park in Pennsylvania is going to be the first theme park for kids with autism. The 14 acre Sesame Place is going to reopen later this month and will now feature quiet rooms and a sensory guide to help parents plan visits. Workers at the theme park also got special training on autism awareness and sensitivity. It’s now the first theme park in the first in the world to receive an autism accreditation.

–Over a third of Americans say they would give up their right to vote for a pay raise at work. A website proposed 16 scenarios to over 1,200 employed Americans where giving up something would result in an instant 10% annual bump in salary. They found nearly 35% would give up the right to vote in all elections for life and 9% would give up their child’s or future child’s right to vote in all elections for life. And 12% would break up with their partner or significant other for the increase in pay.

-Most Millennial’s have a reputation for being very non-confrontational, and this definitely backs that up. According to a new survey, 1 in 8 millennial’s say they’d rather get fired from their job with a text or an instant message than face to face or on the phone. The survey also found 86% of them prefer to do all of their work communications with text or email only 14% like doing things in person or over the phone.

-Kids are snorting condoms up their noses in the “Condom Snorting Challenge.” You unwrap a new condom, inhale it up one nostril and then try to pull it out through your throat, all the while filming it to then post the video on YouTube or some other social media platform. Because these days our teens are doing everything for likes, views, and subscribers.

-Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries are a major hit but they’re not going to stay around for much longer. The chain tweeted this week that Nacho Fries are “disappearing soon” but would make a comeback this summer. An exact date for their return hasn’t been set. Taco Bell has reportedly sold more than 53 million orders of Nacho Fries since they debuted in January.

