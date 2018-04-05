New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman may have stopped a school shooting in Michigan. Edelman posted a picture on Instagram of him and his former with former teammate Danny Amendola. After the picture was shared, Edelman received a message from one of his followers that said, “Dude, there is a kid in your comment section says he’s going to shoot up a school, i think you should alert the authority.” He contacted his assistant and had her look for the message. She found it and contacted cops in Boston where she was located. Cops were able to determine that the comment came from an IP address in Michigan. They went to the 14-year-old boy’s home that made the threat and found two guns that belonged to his mom and arrested him.

