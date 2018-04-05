The Joe and Alex Show
Jamie King’s Car Attacked By Psycho Man With Her Child Inside

Actress Jaime King says a stranger jump onto her car and smashed her windows in Beverly Hills. King was outside her car, but her friend and 4-year-old son were inside the car when a man approached on a skateboard, crawled onto the hood of the car and started banging at her windshield. He eventually moved to the back of her car and he nearly shattered the rear and front windshields. The man jumped on the car and then on the rear windshield, causing class to shatter on Jamie’s kid.
Jamie’s friend then jumped out of the car to confront the guy and he threw a can at her. Cops say the man vandalized another person’s vehicle right before Jamie’s.
The suspect was arrested for felony child endangerment, felony vandalism, and misdemeanor battery. He’s being held on $100,000 bail.

