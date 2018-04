Cardi B will make TV history after she was chosen to be the first ever co-host on NBC’s “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” The rapper will appear as the musical guest on Monday, April 9th as well as serving as the interviewer. It’s the first time in the show’s 64 years the “Tonight Show” will feature a co-host. Cardi’s debut album, “Invasion Of Privacy” will be released this Friday.

