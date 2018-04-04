Joe’s Need To Know News 4/4/18

Joe’s Need To Know News: These are Stories you might not hear on the new but I wanna talk about anyways.

-A woman walked into YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, and opened fire in a campus courtyard with a handgun. She wounded multiple people before apparently killing herself. A 36 year old man is in critical condition. A 32 year-old woman is in serious condition. A 27 year-old woman is in fair condition. she’s was an animal rights activist who claimed the company censored her channel. She apparently had a grudge against YouTube. She claimed she was not receiving money YouTube owed her for video hits.

-The fertility doc is her dad? When Kelli received the results from a DNA sample she had sent to a popular genealogy website, she assumed there had been a mistake. The test showed that her DNA matched a sample from a doctor more than 500 miles away and, though she had never heard of him, Ancestry.com predicted a parent-child relationship between the two. At the time, She was not aware that more than 36 years ago, her parents had struggled to conceive. She did not know her mother had undergone artificial insemination, nor did she or her parents know her mother’s fertility doctor had allegedly used his own sperm to get her pregnant. She has now filed a lawsuit Gerald E. Mortimer, a now retired obstetrician gynecologist for fraud & medical negligence, among other things.

-Augusta National staff at this year’s Masters has reportedly been given a sheet with a list of sayings that are prohibited from the tournament. Among the list of phrases is “Dilly Dilly” the Bud Light slogan from its ad campaign during the NFL season. Anyone who shouts one of the phrases on the list will be kicked out of the Masters immediately”Dilly Dilly” became popular thanks to the many commercials Bug Light ran throughout the football season, including a multi-part ad that aired during the Super Bowl. Professional golf has had a problem with rowdy spectators this season and it could be why Augusta is reportedly cracking down.

-Weight loss surgery leads to more divorces, and more marriages. Researchers studied thousands of people who had the weight-loss surgery, and thousands who didn’t and compared the two. They found those who had the surgery were more likely to become separated or divorced if they were married, and more likely to get into a new relationship or get married if they had been single.

