Breaking: Active Shooter Reported At YouTube Headquarters In California

Shots have reportedly been fired near the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, northern California.
According to their Twitter account, the San Bruno police have responded to a possible shooter and have warned the public to stay out of the area.
Ambulances are also reportedly at the scene.
In a Twitter thread, YouTube product manager Todd Sherman shared a thread of messages, saying they first thought it was earthquake and people began running out of their meetings, before reaching the exit, and being told someone has a gun. See his tweets below:
Vadim Lavrusik, who was also working at that facility, wrote on Twitter that hat he heard shots and saw people running while at his desk before barricading himself inside a room with other coworkers.
We will update this story as soon as more information is available.
SOURCE: BBC | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty