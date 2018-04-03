National
Breaking: Active Shooter Reported At YouTube Headquarters In California

radionowindy Staff
Spotify, YouTube and Google Websites

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

Shots have reportedly been fired near the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, northern California.

According to their Twitter account, the San Bruno police have responded to a possible shooter and have warned the public to stay out of the area.

Ambulances are also reportedly at the scene.

In a Twitter thread, YouTube product manager Todd Sherman shared a thread of messages, saying they first thought it was earthquake and people began running out of their meetings, before reaching the exit, and being told someone has a gun. See his tweets below:

Vadim Lavrusik, who was also working at that facility, wrote on Twitter that hat he heard shots and saw people running while at his desk before barricading himself inside a room with other coworkers.

We will update this story as soon as more information is available.

SOURCE: BBC | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

comments – add yours
