Cardi B Is Set To Co-Host ‘The Tonight Show’ With Jimmy Fallon

She's a pretty good choice for Fallon's first co-host ever

Cardi B And Machine Gun Kelly In Concert - New Orleans, Louisiana

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Cardi B is most definitely one of Jimmy Fallon’s most memorable guests in recent memory, and now the rapper is returning to take over The Tonight Show alongside the host.

Belcalis is set to make her third appearance on Fallon next week, and NBC has announced that the rapper is also going to serve as the show’s co-host on the April 9 episode, as reported by AP. Of course, Cardi is going to have a musical performance–probably for one of the songs off her new album, which will be out by then. But beyond her regular performance and interview gig, Cardi is also going to be the one asking other guests questions.

The co-hosting spot marks the first time that anything of the sort has happened on The Tonight Show, according to the New York Times reporter John Koblin. Bardi’s Fallon gig will directly follow her first appearance on Saturday Night Live this coming weekend, which is set to be hosted by Chadwick Boseman.

Cardi B’s debut studio album Invasion of Privacy arrives for fans on April 6. The release of The Bronx native’s newest track, “Be Careful,” is out now.

