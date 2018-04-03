Cellphones Gaining Acceptance Inside Schools But What About Indy?

It looks like to cellphones are gaining more acceptance inside US schools, because according to the National Center for Education Statistics, 34 percent of public K-12 schools allowed cellphone use in the 2015-2016 school year, which is up from 10 percent in the 2009-10 school year. According to NY Daily News, the survey found that the number of high schools with bans dropped from 80 percent to 35 percent.

That being said, Liz Kolb, an education technologies professor at the University of Michigan who has studied cellphones in schools since 2004, said there’s still a struggle to find a balance.

Via NY Daily News

“You see districts struggling with, now that we’ve lifted the ban, how do we manage this and create policy so that it isn’t distracting but it is still a useful communication tool or useful learning tool,” Kolb said.

Which makes us wonder, how does the new study affect our schools here in Indy?

Well according to WTHR, even though policies vary from district to district, it seems more parents prefer their kids have them as long as there are guidelines.

Via WTHR

“If something was to come up or if they have after-school practice or something came up to where they needed to stay after school, we can reach them,” said Michelle Welch, a Franklin Township mother of three.

“As long as its for communication purposes only, not social media or anything like that. They need to pay attention to their school work,” Welch said.

SOURCE: WTHR, NY Daily News | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

