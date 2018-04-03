“Melrose Place” Star Jamie Luner Accused Of Drugging And Assaulting Underage Boys

“Melrose Place” star Jamie Luner has been sued for allegedly seducing a 16-year-old boy into a sexual act, and he’s suing for $250 million. Anthony Oliver claims back in 1998, he attended a house party thrown by Luner to celebrate the success of the show. He ended up at the party because Luner’s makeup artist knew Anthony’s brother and the makeup artist developed a crush on Anthony. Anthony says Luner saw him and called him “adorable.” He says Luner asked if he wanted a drink, and he said he was only 16 but she had the makeup artist poured Anthony a Jack and coke. They drank and talked for 3 hours, went to her room, and he says the actress removed a small plastic bag of crystal meth from her purse. He says she told him in so many words, “It’s going to turn you on.” He protested using the drug but instead asked for 2 Tylenols, which he says were laced with the crystal meth. His head began spinning and he says he became sexually aroused. The makeup guy told Luner, who was 26, to go to her room and put on her kitty cat outfit and went to a couch, and he says she began licking his neck, chest and arms and removed his belt, underwear and socks. He says she and the male makuep artist took turns performing acts on him and that him and Luner ended up doing it multiple times.

Allegedly, there is a recording of this happening. The lawsuit says, “Plaintiff is left not knowing if he is attracted to men, women or both.” He blames the experience for turning him into an alcoholic. According to the lawsuit, various young men came forward to the LAPD, claiming they were also sexually assaulted by Luner. He says 2 other men accused her of drug-induced sex. He’s suing for sexual battery and emotional distress. And he has already filed a police report.

