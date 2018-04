Taylor is just full of surprises. Sometimes it’s sending random gifts to fans or dropping a music video out of nowhere. This time she went back to where it all started for her. She popped up at Bluebird’s Cafe in Nashville for a surprise set. And she may or may not have taken a shot of fireball in the process. Check out some of the footage down below.

Taylor Swift singing Shake It Off, one of her biggest hits at the place where she got discovered is the greatest thing I’ve seen today! 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5P6sZJYG8w — nico (@taylorsnewrep) April 1, 2018

Taylor Swift went to the Bluebird Cafe and performing "Better Man" tonight. pic.twitter.com/v154C4GcdX — SWIFTIES™ (@SwiftiesIndia) April 1, 2018

Source:http://people.com/music/taylor-swift-surprise-set-nashville-bluebird-cafe/

