Iggy Azalea revealed she checked into a treatment center for anger issues. The rapper said that her management staged a “intervention” at the end of 2017 because of “anger issues.” She said at first she did not want to seek treatment but friends like Demi Lovato managed to change her mind. Iggy then underwent “intensive therapy” at a two-week “mental retreat” in Arizona.

