LISTEN…Joe’s Need To Know News (4/2/18)

These stories might not make the news but I still wanna talk about them.

-The NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship is tonight. Michigan will take on Villanova @ 9:20pm on TNT.

-During the Las Vegas Golden Knights final home hockey game of the season they retired jersey No. 58, in honor of the 58 victims who died in the October concert shooting. Along with the jersey retirement A banner with 58 stars and victims’ names was also raised in the arena.

-A horse named after New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is going to run at the Kentucky Derby. The owner of the horse said his height, the same as the Patriots star.

-A massive data breach hit the Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor retail chains, compromising the credit and debit card information for more than 5 million shoppers. Hackers stole the personal financial information from customers who visited the stores from May 2017 to now. About 125K of these records were put up for sale on the dark web.

-Today is National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day!

-Netflix is looking to hire someone to binge watch and rate their shows. The job is for an “editorial analyst” who is responsible for “watching, researching, rating, tagging and writing analysis for movie and TV content.” The job requires applicants to “know a thing or two about TV and movies.” They must also be able to summarize what they watch and be able to categorize them into specific genres. No word yet on how much the job pays.

-A nudist campground in Rhode Island is looking to hire a lifeguard.The lifeguard must have “excellent communication skills” and the ability to “work as part of a team.” The person who gets the job can wear a swimsuit, but it’s not necessary. The campground offers swimming, hiking, volleyball, a sauna and more.

-Some companies tried to pull fast ones on people for April Fools’ Day. Google Maps went on the fun side for April Fools’ Day with a playable “Where’s Waldo” game. Waldo pops out and beckons you to find him and his friends across the globe. T-Mobile took its April Fools’ inspiration from its classic Sidekick phone that flipped open horizontally for access to a tiny keyboard. The company bills its new Sidekicks as the world’s first smartshoephone. The laces are earphones, there’s a screen on the bottom of one shoe and speakers on the other. Burger King introduced the Chocolate Whopper, featuring a cake bun, flame-grilled chocolate patty, white chocolate rings, candied blood oranges and vanilla frosting.

-How much exercise it will take to burn off those Easter treats? 5 minutes of cardio to burn off the 171 calories in a Creme Egg. A 30 minute jog to work off the 280 calories in a sweet roll. A chocolate bunny contains the same number of calories of two spin classes. One 445 calorie bag of Mini Eggs, burned off after an 1 hr kettle bell class. A medium chocolate Easter egg containing 970 calories would take two hours and three minutes of push ups to burn off.

–It’s a rough time to be a clown. The Ringling Bros. which was the largest circus and employed a big number of clowns recently closed, and McDonald’s terminated its regional Ronald McDonald programs to focus on a centralized program which means less jobs for clowns. Then there is the rise in fear of clowns thanks to movies like “It.” Some clowns now say they even have to perform without makeup so they don’t scare kids and some adults.

