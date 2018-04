According to a recent survey only about 22% of people donate a Kidney to anyone that includes Family, Friends or a Total Stranger. What would everyone on the Joe And Alex Show do? Listen to the Podcasts below.

Let’s Connect online:

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: