MurderMonday PODCAST: Alex’s Kindergarten Best Friend And Family

This definitely is one of the most gruesome cases we’ve covered.

We do Murder Monday to help bring awareness to Crime Stopper of Central Indiana. Because of this organization over 7,000 open cases have been cleared and over 5,800 arrests have been made. And since they aren’t government funded they rely on a fundraiser every year to keep the program going.

Coming up on Saturday, April 21st, Crime Stoppers is holding their annual fundraising event. This event is what funds the entire program to help keep your city be a safe place to live and they need volunteers to help – Saturday, April 21st from 9:30 – 1:30. If you can lend a hand at one of the five locations around Indianapolis e-mail CrimeStoppersVolunteer@gmail.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: