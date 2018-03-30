Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The Weeknd’s New EP?

Overnight, The Weeknd dropped a six-track EP titled “My Dear Melancholy,” and it’s clear he’s taking it back to the dark, moody Abel that we were first introduced to. I guess we have Bella Hadid to thank for that — or maybe Selena Gomez.

Let’s break down some of the lyrics and see which girl may have contributed to Abel’s heartbreakingly awesome new EP the most.

Track 1. Call Out My Name

“I put you on top, I put you on top / I claimed you so proud and openly / And when times were rough, when times were rough / I made sure I held you close to me”

Bella and The Weeknd were always arm and arm at every awards show and red carpet. When it comes to claiming someone proud and openly, we can definitely say Bella was the one. However, he did attend the Met Gala with Selena Gomez and the following lyrics make us think “Call Out My Name” may actually be about her.

“Guess I was just another pit stop/’Til you made up your mind /You just wasted my time”

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have had an on-off relationship for years. It seemed like she finally broke that cycle when she got with The Weeknd. Unfortunately, before we knew it, she was right back in the arms of Justin. A true pit stop, indeed.

Track 3. Wasted Times

“Wasted times I spent with someone else / She wasn’t even half of you / Reminiscin’ how you felt / Reminiscin’ how you felt / And even though you put my life through hell / I can’t seem to forget ’bout you, ’bout you”

It definitely seems like The Weeknd is singing to Bella here and he’s saying Selena was just a waste of time. Keep in mind, he referenced wasted times in “Call Out My Name” as well. Maybe that track really WAS about Selena.

The Weeknd adds: “You were an equestrian, so ride it like a champion”

Bella was a competitive horseback rider.

The Weeknd also says: “These girls only want you when you’re winnin’ / But you’ve been with me from the beginnin’”

Seems like Abel considers Bella his Day One.

Did you hear any other references in “My Dear Melancholy,”? Give it a listen below.

