Parkland Shooter Getting Fan Mail And Naked Photos In Jail

It looks like someone started a fan club for Parkland, Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz. Stacks of fan mail have been pouring in for Cruz, who is locked up at the Broward County Jail. The mail includes letters of encouragement, suggestive photos, love notes, and money. In one sent from Texas, the writer identifies herself as an 18-year-old high school senior before sharing her breast size. She wrote: “Your eyes are beautiful and the freckles on your face make you so handsome.” A letter sent by a woman in Chicago was accompanied by nine photos. One showed cleavage, another showed a bikini-clad woman eating a Popsicle. The public defender said: ”I’ve never seen this many letters to a defendant.” Cruz is still on suicide watch, so he has yet to receive any mail. His public defender said: ”we have not and will not read him the fan letters or share the photos of scantily clad teenage girls.”

