Joe’s 5 Must Watch Show On NETFLIX

There are so many awesome shows and documentaries on Netflix. I know I’m missing a ton but these are 5 of MUST WATCH shows that you should check out this weekend.

Wild Wild Country

Wild Wild Country is a six-part documentary that tells the crazy tale of a sex cult’s terrorizing takeover of a small retirement town in Oregon. The cult/religious movement at the center of all the drama is the Rajneesh, a non-religion religion that practiced communal living and engaged in free love and intense meditation rituals while also being cool with capitalism. The movement’s inner circle also got up to some truly heinous crimes upon arriving in Oregon in the early ’80s.

Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee

I was never a fan of Seinfeld but I do like this show. Jerry Seinfeld is joined by friends for a cup of coffee and a drive in a classic car, sharing stories all along the way. This show is funny, informative and quick! Most episodes are only 20 minutes.

Black Mirror

Black Mirror is a British science fiction television series. It examines modern society, particularly with regard to the unanticipated consequences of new technologies. Episodes are standalone, usually set in an alternative present or the near future, often with a dark and satirical tone, though some are more experimental and lighter. It’s a modern day twilight zone. Make sure you dont’ stop watching after episode 1

Flint Town

“Flint Town,” an eight-part documentary series spends a little more than a year in the city of Flint, Michigan, mainly following members of its understaffed, underfunded police force. Flint was once famous as a place where cars were made, and later as a place where cars were no longer made. In 2014, money-saving measures led to the poisoning of the city’s water supply, a crisis that, along with the 2016 presidential campaign forms the backdrop of “Flint Town.” Even before that, it had earned a bad reputation, ranking year after year among the nation’s most violent, and poorest, municipalities, but with fewer than 100 officers to serve a city of 100,000.

Narcos

It centers around the notorious Colombian cocaine kingpin Pablo Escobar and Steve Murphy, a DEA agent sent to Colombia on a U.S. mission to capture him and ultimately kill him. Pablo Escobar, A Colombian Drug lord is the primary target for DEA agents and the government.

What do you think of my top 5? What should I check out on Netflix?

