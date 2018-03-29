Entertainment News
Watch: Khloe Kardashian & Kevin Hart Do Yoga With A Bunch Of Goats [VIDEO]

Not like "Greatest Of All Time," actual goats


Kevin Hart’s newest Youtube series What The Fit is off to an incredible start. From rollerblading with Tiffany Haddish to sumo wrestling with Conan O’Brien, it’s hard to imagine these scenarios not being filled with pure comedy. Now, on their fourth episode, Hart met up with Khloe Kardashian for an activity that makes absolutely no sense but actually looks kinda fun: Goat Yoga.

The two stars meet up for a day of fitness, and even though both Hart and Ms. Kardashian are work out maniacs–you can tell they’re out of their element with this one. Peep the latest episode of What The Fit below if you’re trying to have a good laugh today.

