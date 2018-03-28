2018’s Best & Worst States to Drive In, You Won’t Believe Where Indiana Ranks

When it comes to Indy roads, people love to complain which is understandable, considering there are bumps and potholes seemingly everywhere and they seem to just keep appearing.

However, in a ranking of 2018’s Best & Worst States to Drive In, where each state is ranked No.1-No.50 with No.1 being the best, Indiana surprisingly comes in at No. 15, making them one of the Top 20 states to drive in this year.

Now, how did Indy get ranked No. 15?

Well, WalletHub, who created the list, ranked all 50 states with a total score that they got from four categories: Cost of ownership & maintenance, traffic & infrastructure, safety, and access to vehicles & maintenance.

Indiana scored solidly in all four categories with the exception of safety. See below:

Cost of ownership & maintenance – 4th

Traffic & infrastructure – 19th

Safety – 40th

Access to vehicles & maintenance – 15th

As for some of the other states, Texas is the No. 1 state to drive in, followed by Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and North Carolina. Leading at the worst state to drive in category is Hawaii at No. 50, followed by Washington, Maryland, California, and Connecticut.

This list was released by in January of 2018, which makes us wonder where will Indiana rank at the end of the year.

Click Here to see the WalletHub’s 2018’s Best & Worst States to Drive In list.

