Nickelodeon Severs Ties With Dan Schneider; Rumored To Be Pedophile With Child Stars

Nickelodeon has ended its relationship with Dan Schneider, the producer behind many of the channel’s signature scripted series. A Nickelodeon spokesperson said in a statement: “Dan and his Schneider’s Bakery team have created a string of lasting, groundbreaking hits over the years including ‘iCarly,’ ‘Drake & Josh,’ ‘Victorious,’ ‘Kenan & Kel’ and the current number-one hit show on Nickelodeon, “Henry Danger.” We thank Dan and his Schneider’s Bakery producers, executives and social media team for their immeasurable contributions to Nickelodeon, and we wish them the best in their future endeavors. And Dan and Schneider’s Bakery are proud of the work they did together with Nickelodeon and will always remain big fans of the network.” “Henry Danger” is moving ahead with a fifth season. Nickelodeon, however, has canceled another of Schneider’s current series, “Game Shakers.” For years Schneider had been under a cloud of suspicion over the treatment of some younger stars of his shows. Among the things that have raised eyebrows are his tweeted photos of the toes of his young female stars. Additionally, there have been issues with bloated budgets and long production days on Schneider’s shows.

