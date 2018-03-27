The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show > The Garbage

Nickelodeon Severs Ties With Dan Schneider; Rumored To Be Pedophile With Child Stars

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

Nickelodeon has ended its relationship with Dan Schneider, the producer behind many of the channel’s signature scripted series. A Nickelodeon spokesperson said in a statement: “Dan and his Schneider’s Bakery team have created a string of lasting, groundbreaking hits over the years including ‘iCarly,’ ‘Drake & Josh,’ ‘Victorious,’ ‘Kenan & Kel’ and the current number-one hit show on Nickelodeon, “Henry Danger.” We thank Dan and his Schneider’s Bakery producers, executives and social media team for their immeasurable contributions to Nickelodeon, and we wish them the best in their future endeavors. And Dan and Schneider’s Bakery are proud of the work they did together with Nickelodeon and will always remain big fans of the network.” “Henry Danger” is moving ahead with a fifth season. Nickelodeon, however, has canceled another of Schneider’s current series, “Game Shakers.” For years Schneider had been under a cloud of suspicion over the treatment of some younger stars of his shows. Among the things that have raised eyebrows are his tweeted photos of the toes of his young female stars. Additionally, there have been issues with bloated budgets and long production days on Schneider’s shows.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 weeks ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 month ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 2 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 3 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 4 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 4 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 4 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 4 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 4 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 5 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 5 months ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 5 months ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 6 months ago
10.13.17
Playlist