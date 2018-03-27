The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show > The Garbage

An Actress Bit Beyonce’s Face And People Are Trying To Figure Out Who It Was

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

#WhoBitBeyonce has been trending on Twitter since Tiffany Haddish says someone bit Beyoncé’s face the night they took a selfie. Tiffany Haddish partially spilled the beans in a new interview with GQ, where the comedian revealed that a mystery actress bit Beyoncé while they were all at a party together back in December.  She recalled of the incident, “Beyoncé stormed away…went up to Jay-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This b—’ and snatched him. They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this b–ch just bit Beyoncé? She gonna get her blank beat tonight'”. The singer’s rep told GQ,”I absolutely cannot comment on any of this, as I have no knowledge.” Two names in question out of the “actress” attendees—Sanaa (SUH-NAW) Lathan and Sara Foster. Lathan wrote in a tweet:  “Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyoncé and if I did it would’ve been a love bite”. Foster also denied she played any part in the incident on Instagram, writing, “Flattering that anyone thinks I could get this close to Beyoncé.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 weeks ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 month ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 2 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 3 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 4 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 4 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 4 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 4 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 4 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 5 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 5 months ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 5 months ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 6 months ago
10.13.17
Playlist