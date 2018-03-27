An Actress Bit Beyonce’s Face And People Are Trying To Figure Out Who It Was

#WhoBitBeyonce has been trending on Twitter since Tiffany Haddish says someone bit Beyoncé’s face the night they took a selfie. Tiffany Haddish partially spilled the beans in a new interview with GQ, where the comedian revealed that a mystery actress bit Beyoncé while they were all at a party together back in December. She recalled of the incident, “Beyoncé stormed away…went up to Jay-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This b—’ and snatched him. They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this b–ch just bit Beyoncé? She gonna get her blank beat tonight'”. The singer’s rep told GQ,”I absolutely cannot comment on any of this, as I have no knowledge.” Two names in question out of the “actress” attendees—Sanaa (SUH-NAW) Lathan and Sara Foster. Lathan wrote in a tweet: “Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyoncé and if I did it would’ve been a love bite”. Foster also denied she played any part in the incident on Instagram, writing, “Flattering that anyone thinks I could get this close to Beyoncé.”

