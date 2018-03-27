Indianapolis Colts
Home > Indianapolis Colts

Report: Andrew Luck Is Throwing Footballs Again

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment
Detroit Lions v Indianapolis Colts

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty

Andrew Luck is throwing the football again.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted out the news Tuesday morning after Colts coach Frank Reich told him during the coach’s breakfast at the Annual League Meeting that Luck began throwing a football.

As Rapport mentioned, this is a notable step in Luck’s offseason process after he missed all last year with a shoulder injury.

According to ESPN, Colts owner Jim Irsay  told reporters that “all indicators are healing is going really well” in Luck’s continued rehabilitation from his January 2017 right shoulder surgery.

“We feel optimistic that he’s turned the corner and has a full decade ahead of him of excellence,” Irsay said during the NFL’s owners meetings on Monday in Orlando, Florida.

Luck hasn’t played in a football game since Jan. 1, 2017 and we can’t wait to see him back on the field with his teammates.

SOURCE: Twitter, ESPN | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 weeks ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 month ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 2 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 3 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 4 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 4 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 4 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 4 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 4 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 5 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 5 months ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 5 months ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 6 months ago
10.13.17
Playlist