Paris Hilton lost her $2 million engagement ring while dancing at a nightclub in Miami on Friday. After the ring popped off her finger, club security and her fiancé Chris Zylka searched throughout the VIP section of the nightclub before finding the diamond landed in an ice bucket at someone else’s table. Eyewitnesses say Paris waited nervously in floods of tears until the ring was found.

